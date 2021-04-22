Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know Razorback target Kharyssa Richardson

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:09 a.m.
2022 forward Kharyssa Richardson. Photo credit: Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Forward Kharyssa Richardson is a major Arkansas women’s basketball target for the 2022 class.

Richardson, 6-2, of Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester, has around 15 scholarship offers from schools including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, TCU, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Colorado and others.

Nickname: KK or Ryssa

Height: 6-2

Position: 2-4

Vertical: 28 inches

I like Arkansas because: They keep in contact. I have a connect with all of the coaches. I also learn new things from each and every one of the coaches.

I plan to major in: Pediatric nursing

I am the player I am today because: Of my family, my trainers, and most of all because of myself.

Best basketball moment: Winning region championship and making it to the Elite Eight.

Favorite video game: Don’t have one.

Favorite WNBA player: Te’a Cooper or Candice Parker

Favorite WNBA team: LA Sparks or Las Vegas Aces

Favorite workout music: Anything to Lil Baby, Lil Durk or Jay-Z.

Favorite movie: Love and Basketball & ATL

Must watch TV show: Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder

My mom is always on me to: Cook

Two pet peeves: Liars and people who don’t clean up after themselves.

Favorite food: Wings & seafood

I will never eat: Chitterlings

Strangest thing I’ve ever ate: Crickets

Favorite fast food: Chick-fil-A or Steak ‘n Shake. Those are always my go to meals and if I’m not eating anything healthy it will be Steak ‘n Shake.

Favorite junk snacks: Hot Cheetos Puffs

Who would I want to be stranded on a desert island with: Michael Ealy

Hobbies: Cooking, making lipgloss or doing my hair.

The one thing I could not live without is: A basketball

If I was a superhero what powers would I have: To disappear anytime I want to.

Role model: My dad

Three words to describe me: Humble, athletic, & pretty

People would be surprised: If they knew I could do gymnastics.

