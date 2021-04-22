Get to know Razorback target Kharyssa Richardson

Forward Kharyssa Richardson is a major Arkansas women’s basketball target for the 2022 class.
Richardson, 6-2, of Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester, has around 15 scholarship offers from schools including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, TCU, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Colorado and others.
Nickname: KK or Ryssa
Height: 6-2
Position: 2-4
Vertical: 28 inches
I like Arkansas because: They keep in contact. I have a connect with all of the coaches. I also learn new things from each and every one of the coaches.
I plan to major in: Pediatric nursing
I am the player I am today because: Of my family, my trainers, and most of all because of myself.
Best basketball moment: Winning region championship and making it to the Elite Eight.
Favorite video game: Don’t have one.
Favorite WNBA player: Te’a Cooper or Candice Parker
Favorite WNBA team: LA Sparks or Las Vegas Aces
Favorite workout music: Anything to Lil Baby, Lil Durk or Jay-Z.
Favorite movie: Love and Basketball & ATL
Must watch TV show: Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder
My mom is always on me to: Cook
Two pet peeves: Liars and people who don’t clean up after themselves.
Favorite food: Wings & seafood
I will never eat: Chitterlings
Strangest thing I’ve ever ate: Crickets
Favorite fast food: Chick-fil-A or Steak ‘n Shake. Those are always my go to meals and if I’m not eating anything healthy it will be Steak ‘n Shake.
Favorite junk snacks: Hot Cheetos Puffs
Who would I want to be stranded on a desert island with: Michael Ealy
Hobbies: Cooking, making lipgloss or doing my hair.
The one thing I could not live without is: A basketball
If I was a superhero what powers would I have: To disappear anytime I want to.
Role model: My dad
Three words to describe me: Humble, athletic, & pretty
People would be surprised: If they knew I could do gymnastics.