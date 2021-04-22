Happy birthday (Apr. 22): For this day and beyond, grant yourself permission to focus on yourself. You're so generous in your vision of others. Shine that optimism on your own life and live the joyful adventures you were meant for. You'll brush with fame. An encounter will change your views.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): First, you had worries about the endeavor. Then you did it enough to get comfortable, and next you'll take it further. You'll be excited by the challenge and look forward to commanding this realm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're unlikely to participate in sheer fun for great lengths of time because you feel too much pleasure indicates an unbalanced life. You're probably right about that, but could you tip the balance just a bit in the name of joy?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It doesn't seem like it would be so, but having less time to work on a project will lead to more creative results. The crunch will focus you on what matters and you'll be smart about how you use your minutes.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Once again, it's time to confront your inner critic, who is getting out of hand. Before you express your need for peace and space, be sure to give hearty thanks for all the good taste guided by your critic's vigilant presence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There are plenty of instances where it's appropriate to do the safe and expected thing, contributing to a smooth interaction without drawing attention to yourself. Not today. This one requires you to be bold and memorable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your working habits didn't really need to improve, and yet they will as you make a practice of keeping up a certain pace. You are becoming more confident in your capacity to turn out results in any given time frame.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're so productive now because you're using everything you feel to fuel your endeavors — the good and the bad. There's nothing that can't be used here, so just throw it all into the engine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Who is asking you to be the next superstar in your realm? No one but you. And you would be wise to give that expectation a rest for a bit while you dedicate yourself to the humbling repetition needed to gain practical skills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will take chances and perform experiments, each risk teaching you, among other things, how to access your intuition in the pursuit of meaningful results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): With all the digital tools available to you, today's cosmic advice may surprise you. The stars indicate you will flesh out ideas and land on a direction for your project using the fastest technology available — a paper and a pencil.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you stand to win is well worth the minor risk of getting your feelings hurt. So, though you're fearful of certain outcomes, you'll move forward knowing what's at stake is far too important and exciting to indulge these fears.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't always think of your interactions as creations, but they are. Each scene unfolding on the stage of life is an opportunity for beauty. Work purposefully. Meaning is the most powerful element in play here.

VENUS AND URANUS SHAKE-UP

Did you feel it coming? This chemical reaction of Venus and Uranus will burble, spit and combust into colorful plumes. Well, love was never intended to give people more of the same. The unpredictable plot of it is exactly the point. If love is to stay upright when the ground is shaking, it must be flexible enough to bend at the knee and shift as needed.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I have fallen out of favor with my husband’s family. I didn’t cheat on my husband, borrow money or make some thoughtless social mistake. Here’s what I did — gained weight. In his family you can commit a lot of sins — be a thief, a drug addict or an adulterer — as long as you something as unthinkably evil as gaining weight. Did I say that they are vain and shallow? I can’t stand the fact that they are burning up the phone lines talking about how despicably huge I’ve become. What advice do you have for a Sagittarius who wants to lose weight?”

A: How dreadful! But forget about them. Either accept yourself as you are, or lose weight because it’s what you want to do for yourself. Chances are the reason you gained weight in the first place is because you are more focused on caring for those around you than you are on caring for yourself. Furthermore, Sagittarius, the sign of expansion, doesn’t like making cutbacks. Your best bet is to think in terms of what you’re adding to your life by getting healthy. Add exercise that’s fun and that you can look forward to. Add healthy new recipes and a commitment to making yourself happy in ways that don’t involve food.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Taurus is the sign of appetite and of money. Leave it to a clever Taurus like Valerie Bertinelli to bring the two energies together in a multitude of ways, most recently by hosting cooking shows and by sharing her recipes and gardening tips on her popular Instagram feed. Bertinelli was born when the moon, Mercury and Venus were in high-energy Aries. She likes to have multiple projects going at once, which her website reflects!