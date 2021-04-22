• Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones, who had invited family members and friends to a two-day wedding celebration at their "dream home and estate" in Southwest Ranches, Fla., were ordered by police to leave after they arrived unannounced to set up for their nuptials without permission.

• Jimmy Hoffmeyer of Mount Pleasant, Mich., said he is considering enrolling his 7-year-old biracial daughter, Jurnee, at a private school after the child's hair was cut first by a classmate on a school bus and then by a teacher who attempted to even it out.

• Mark Treanor, a Vietnam veteran with a long career in public service, has won the $5,000 William E. Colby award, named for the late CIA director to recognize works on military history, foreign policy or espionage, for "A Quiet Cadence," a novel about a Marine's time in Vietnam and his struggles back home.

• Kaitlin Higgins, 28, of Louisville, Ky., who reportedly told investigators that she shot her 10-year-old son after trying to cut out his tongue, was charged with murder after officers found the child's body in the trunk of her vehicle.

• Concepcion Malinek, 50, of Cicero, Ill., who pleaded guilty to helping several people from Guatemala enter the U.S. illegally and then forcing them to work at a factory until they paid off their debt to her, was sentenced to 6½ years in prison.

• Jamal Scott, 33, a guard at Valdosta State Prison in Georgia, pleaded guilty to violating a prisoner's civil rights by punching him while he was handcuffed and on the ground in retaliation after the inmate got into a dispute with a female guard, prosecutors said.

• Geter Rhymes, 65, was arrested in St. Louis to face first-degree murder charges in the stabbing 36 years ago of a man at an apartment in Roeland Park near Kansas City after investigators reanalyzed evidence using advanced tests.

• Harrison Little, 30, of Dallas, who pleaded guilty to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident after a wreck that killed a woman in Madison, Miss., as the victim was driving to work, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• Marian Goodell, CEO of the counterculture Burning Man festival held in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, confirmed that organizers are considering requiring thousands of people expected to attend this year's event to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.