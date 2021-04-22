Indonesia searches for vanished sub

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that vanished north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when it missed a scheduled reporting call.

The submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles north of Bali, he said.

Tjahjanto said the navy has deployed scores of ships to search the area, including a hydrographic survey ship, and has asked for help from Singapore and Australia, which have submarine rescue vessels.

The Defense Ministry said the submarine lost contact after being granted clearance to dive. It said a helicopter later spotted an oil slick near the dive's starting position.

The submarine was carrying 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners, it said.

The navy said an electrical failure may have occurred during the dive, causing the submarine to lose control and become unable to undertake emergency procedures that would have allowed it to resurface. It said it believes the submarine sank to a depth of 2,000-2,300 feet.

Guatemalans aim to prosecute ex-leader

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemalan prosecutors on Wednesday requested that former President Jimmy Morales be stripped of his immunity so he can be prosecuted for violating the mandate of the United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission then working in the country.

Morales, who led Guatemala from 2016 to 2020, has immunity because after his term he immediately became a representative to the Central American Parliament. Morales assumed the presidency pledging to battle corruption but once he and family members became targets of the anti-corruption mission, he moved to push it out of Guatemala.

In 2017, Morales declared the head of that mission, Colombian Ivan Velasquez, persona non grata and did not allow him to re-enter the country.

Morales was twice investigated during his presidency for alleged electoral crimes.

But it was his decision to force Velasquez out, despite a ruling from Guatemala's highest court that he couldn't, that was cause for Wednesday's move by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office to try to strip his immunity.

To lift Morales' immunity the Supreme Court will assign the case to a judge who will decide whether the evidence presented by prosecutors is valid. That judge will then make a recommendation and the Supreme Court will take the final decision.

Neither Morales nor his lawyers immediately commented.

3 children fed, then slain in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Three children ages 4 to 7 were beheaded Wednesday inside their Kabul home, an Afghan official said.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said investigators had no suspects in custody, but believed the killings were the result of a family feud. The children's parents, neither of whom were at home at the time of the killing, told police they have no enemies.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, told police she had left the children alone while she attended a funeral. Her two boys, ages 4 and 5, and a 7-year-old daughter had returned home from school.

A family relative, Mohammad Roheen, said it appeared the perpetrator fed the children juice and biscuits before killing them. There was no evidence of forced entry.

4 people die in Pakistan hotel bombing

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said.

It was unclear who was behind the bombing at the Serena Hotel. Police said rescuers transported victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.

Southwestern Baluchistan province is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Liaquat Shahwani, a provincial government spokesman. called the bombing an act of terrorism without elaborating. "Enemies of Pakistan are behind today's attack," he said.

According to senior police official Azhar Akram, some of the wounded were listed in critical condition. He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Wasim Beg, a spokesperson at the provincial health department, said four people died and 12 were wounded in the bombing.

Arbab Kamran Kasi, a doctor at Quetta's main hospital, said about a dozen wounded were being brought there and an emergency was declared at the hospital to handle victims.