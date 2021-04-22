Ingram believes pair of 2025 guards are big on talent

Arkansas Hawks founder and chairman Bill Ingram believes the 14-under Hawks have two very talented 2025 guards who will make a lot of noise this spring and summer.

Ingram sees Terrion Burgess, 6-8, 170 pounds, of Forrest City, being a prospect not often seen in Arkansas.

“Just an incredible talent,” Ingram said. “I can’t remember the last time we’ve had a guy in this state like this that can play all five positions on the floor. He’s the most talented 14-year-old skill-wise and size-wise that I’ve ever witnessed in the state of Arkansas. I look at him and I’m just amazed.

"We could easily play him up with our 15s and he could play on the 16-year-old team. He grew like four inches over the summer. The sky is the limit."

Harrison Pickett, 6-4, 180, of Pinnacle View Middle School, is a cousin of former Razorbacks guard Daryl Macon.

“Harrison Pickett is a big-time player, too,” Ingram said. “He’s a 6-4 two or three player that can play multiple positions. He’s a basketball gym rat. He grew up playing basketball. He’s another 14-year-old who’s a Power 5 player who’s going to be something to watch down the stretch.”

Versatility is a major asset for prospects trying to get looks from college coaches.

"Both of those guys can pretty much play very position on the floor," Ingram said. "They’re perimeter-oriented, but they know how to post, they know how to run the floor, they know how to distribute it and run the team and they can do it on the defensive end as well.”