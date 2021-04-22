Junior Blackhawks take pair of titles

PEA RIDGE -- It was deja vu all over again for the Junior Lady Hawk track team.

After battling the host Gravette Lions in their invitational last week, the girls team held a 6-point lead over their west county rivals heading into the 4x400-meter relay, the meet's final event. In the Blackhawk Invitational the week prior, the Hawks had the same 6-point edge over West Fork.

At the Hawk meet, West Fork won that event but the Pea Ridge girls' third place finish was enough to give their team a 2-point victory in the final standings. Like before, the runner-up team (Gravette) took the event but Pea Ridge grabbed third to secure a win in the final standings, 139-136.

Meanwhile, the boys' team took an early lead over Shiloh, 45-34, in the field events and used strength in the distance events to take a 140-116 final victory.

The girls finished with 139, followed by Gravette 136, West Fork 118, Gentry 106, Lincoln 62, Shiloh 31, Elkins 21, Decatur 16, Prairie Grove 15 and Huntsville 8.

The boys topped the field with 140, with Shiloh finishing with 116, Gravette 91, Elkins 69, Lincoln 58, Decatur 52, Huntsville 39, Prairie Grove 35, West Fork 32 and Gentry 31.

Seventh-grader Zoey Timmons scored a whopping 41 points to lead all scorers in the meet, winning the meet's high point trophy. She won the 100-meter (14.3) and the long jump (15'1"), took second in the 200-meter (29.7) and the 300-meter hurdles (54.2) and also was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.5). She was the only Hawk athlete to take a gold medal in the girls' events.

Rylee Raines was a big scorer, taking second in the 800-meter (2:48.7), third in the 1,600-meter (6:08.3) and the long jump (14'7"), and fifth in the 400-meter (1:12.7) for 24 individual points.

Emily Scott took second in the pole vault (6'6") with Kylie Tidwell earning third in the high jump (4'6") and seventh in the triple jump (26'3"). Other multiple event scorers were: Brooke White, third in the discus (65'0") and seventh in the shot (25'10"); Zoey Hinojosa, fourth in the 400-meter (1:12.6) and fifth in the pole vault (6'0"); and Brenna Walker, fifth in the 1,600-meter (6:20.7) and sixth in the 800-meter (2:54.7).

Other scorers were: Hope Konkler, fifth in the high jump (4'2"); Haven Perrin, eighth in the 100-meter (15.2); Ava Clark, eighth in the pole vault (5'0"); Kennedy Williams, fifth in the triple jump (27'3"), and Madison Sims, sixth in the discus (58'10").

Three boys won individual first places with Troy Ferguson taking the 800-meter in 2:19.4. He was also second in the 1,600-meter in 5:07.4. Tian Grant was the 1,600-meter champion, winning in 5:06.3, also taking third in the 800-meter (2:22,3). The other champion was Peyton Carney who won the shot with a throw of 37'8". He was also third in the discus throw (105'8").

Isaac Cruz scored in three individual events by taking second in the 110-meter hurdles (19.0), third in the 300-meter hurdles (49.2) and fourth in the high jump (4'10").

Trey Bounds scored in two individual events as did Mason Wolfenden. Bounds took 2nd in the pole vault (9-0) and 5th in the 800-meter (2:30l.2) with Wolfenden taking 5th in the 300-meter hurdles (51.0) and 6th in the 110-meter hurdles (20.38).

Other scorers include Conner Nunley, fourth in the 200-meter (26.8); Zeph Timmons, eighth in the 200-meter (27.7); Noah Pruitt, sixth in the 400-meter (1:05.2); Harper Geren, fifth in the triple jump (31'8"); Ricky Rowlee, third in the pole vault (8'0"), and Even Escajeda, fourth in the pole vault (7'0").

The boys' relays scored as follows: 4x100-meter (third), 4x200-meter (fourth), 4x400-meter (second) and the 4x800-meter relay which won with a time of 10:15.7. The girls' relays were: 4x100-meter (fourth), 4x200-meter (fifth), 4x400-meter (third) and the 4x800-meter (third).