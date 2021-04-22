• Queen Elizabeth II thanked the public on Wednesday for its support after the death of Prince Philip, as she turned 95 and marked her birthday without her husband of more than seven decades. "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," she said in a statement signed "Elizabeth R." (The initial stands for regina, or queen in Latin.) In her first public comments since Philip's funeral, Elizabeth added that while the family was "in a period of great sadness," it was a "comfort" to receive tributes paid to her husband from Britain, the Commonwealth and the world. The queen said she had received "many messages of good wishes" for her 95th birthday, which she "very much" appreciated. The queen's birthday came just four days after the funeral for Philip, whom she hailed as her "strength and stay" throughout her reign and their 73 years of marriage. This year's birthday was a private and subdued affair, in stark contrast to the ostentatious spectacles that the British public is accustomed to. There were no traditional gun salutes echoing out at Hyde Park or the Tower of London, and there was no release of an official portrait or new photos of the queen. Instead, the queen spent the day at Windsor Castle, where she continues to observe the royal two-week mourning period for Philip, which ends Friday.

• Phil Berk, a former president of the organization that hosts the Golden Globes, has been dropped from the group's board after sending an email that called Black Lives Matter a "hate movement." The Hollywood Foreign Press Association board said in an email Tuesday that Berk is no longer a member of the organization. The decision came hours after NBC -- which broadcasts the Globes -- condemned Berk's comment and called for his "immediate expulsion." The show's producer, dick clark productions, also demanded Berk's removal. Berk, an eight-term association president, fell under heavy scrutiny after he sent the email Sunday to association members, staffers, the general counsel and the chief operating officer to criticize Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. The South African-born Berk shared an article that called Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement" and described Cullors as a "self-proclaimed trained Marxist." In February, the press association was criticized for lacking diversity. At the time, the group had 87 members who are journalists, none of them Black, the Los Angeles Times reported. While the association has said that an "action plan" is under development to admit Black members, Shaun Harper, a diversity strategist hired a month ago, has quit, saying he felt compelled to step down after learning about the group's "deep systemic and reputational challenges."