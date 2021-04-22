NEWS IN BRIEF

Record corn imports projected for China

China’s appetite for the world’s corn is expected to soar to a record this year as the nation grapples with a grain shortfall.

Corn prices in Chicago surged to a nearly eight-year high Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Beijing office lifted its forecast for China’s corn imports by 17%, to about 30.8 million tons for the marketing year ending in September. If realized, it would be a record, according to Bloomberg data going back six decades.

China, the world’s biggest pork producer, is contending with a grain supply pinch. While its goal is to boost reliance on domestic crops, the country is still expected to buy up to 15 million tons of the world’s corn in the new season starting in October, according to the USDA.

“Sources indicate that substantial corn imports will be necessary to control further price increases,” the agency’s attache said Wednesday in a statement.

China is expected to rely more on rice and wheat stocks in the next season. Still, corn demand isn’t expected to change “until late calendar year 2021 or 2022 at the earliest,” the statement said.

Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed as much as 1.4% on Wednesday to $6.005 a bushel, the highest since May 2013. Prices have nearly doubled in the past year as China scooped up the grain to feed pig herds that had previously been decimated by the African swine fever.

— Bloomberg (WPNS)

Jobs at McDonald’s touted by franchises

McDonald’s franchises in Arkansas said through a marketing agent this week that they intend to fill 3,000 employee positions this summer. About 250 of the jobs will be in Little Rock.

The franchises also touted McDonald’s “Archways to Opportunity” program for employees to qualify for college tuition assistance, earn high school diplomas or learn English as a second language. The program provided more than $388,000 in tuition assistance to 184 employees across Central Arkansas and northern Louisiana in 2020, according to the news release.

More information on the jobs can be found at www.McDonalds.com/careers or by texting “apply” to 36453 to start an application via text message.

— Stephen Steed

Index climbs 5.87, ends day at 596.98

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 596.98, up 5.87.

“Stocks steadily rose through the trading session following two consecutive days of losses as the economic recovery theme regained favor with investors while the materials and energy sectors outperformed,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.