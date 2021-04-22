FOOTBALL

NFL alters replay rule

NFL owners on Wednesday approved to allow on-field officials to get certain "objective information" from the replay official and designated members of the officiating department "when clear and obvious video evidence is present." "I know in my opinion what subjective looks like," said Rich McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons and longtime chairman of the powerful competition committee. "We have the technology, really good technology now. Let's use that technology and try to improve." The league also approved eliminating overtime in preseason games and expanded selection of jersey numbers for receivers, running backs and defensive backs. During a virtual meeting, the 32 owners also tabled a proposal by the Philadelphia Eagles that a team be given two chances per game to retain possession after a score by converting a fourth-and-15 play from its 25-yard line.

Brown settles civil suit

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled a civil lawsuit by former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. Taylor filed the lawsuit in 2019, and lawyers for her and Brown released statements Wednesday revealing the agreement. The civil suit stemmed from what Taylor said occurred in 2017 and 2018, when she said the player sexually assaulted her twice, then raped her. Brown countersued Taylor, claiming defamation. Brown, currently a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February, remains subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

DE turns himself in

Aldon Smith has turned himself in to authorities in Louisiana after an arrest warrant had been issued for the Seattle Seahawks defensive end. The St. Bernard Parish sheriff's office said Smith was booked on a second-degree battery charge Tuesday night. Officials said Smith was released on $25,000 bond. The sheriff's office issued the warrant after an incident last weekend. Deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant. Smith's off-field troubles are lengthy, including police in San Francisco issuing a warrant for his arrest on a domestic violence charge in 2018 and four full seasons out of the league due to suspensions. Smith was reinstated by the NFL last spring after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He had not played in the NFL since 2015. Smith appeared in 16 games last season for Dallas and had 48 tackles and five sacks.

CB to return to Rams

Cornerback Darious Williams has signed his restricted free agent tender to return to the Los Angeles Rams. Williams had four interceptions and 14 passes defensed last season for the Rams, and he added a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in Los Angeles' playoff victory at Seattle. Williams will make $4.766 million in 2021 after his breakout season opposite All-Pro Jalen Ramsey.

GOLF

Korda on top at LA Open

Jessica Korda birdied three of the final four holes for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Wednesday after the first round of the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles. Korda had eight birdies and a bogey at Wilshire Country Club. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January for her sixth LPGA Tour title, and sister Nelly Korda followed with a victory a month later in the Gainbridge LPGA in the second event of the year. Tiffany Chan and Moriya Jutanugarn were a stroke back. Nelly Korda was two strokes back at 66 with Dana Finkelstein, Su Oh, Carlota Ciganda and Austin Ernst. Michelle Wie West matched Lexi Thompson with a 70. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi is tied for 17th after a 3-under 68. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is tied for 31st after a 2-under 69, and Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is tied for 90th after a 2-over 73.

BASKETBALL

Gator awaits clearance

Florida's Keyontae Johnson is "patiently waiting" on medical clearance while hoping to play next season. Johnson, a junior forward who collapsed on the court in December and spent 10 days in hospitals, added Wednesday that he has decided not to enter the NBA Draft. The SEC's preseason player of the year slammed face-first to the floor seconds after coming out of a timeout during a Dec. 12 game at Florida State. Teammates, coaches, opponents and fans watched in shock as Johnson became a trauma patient. His family said in early February that his medical condition was not related to a previous positive covid-19 test. The family did not say what doctors believe caused Johnson to crumple with no warning.

BASEBALL

Astros extend catcher

Catcher Martin Maldonado and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year contract for 2022. The deal announced Wednesday includes a $5 million salary for 2022 and a $4 million team option for 2023 with a $500,000 buyout. The 2023 salary would become guaranteed at $5 million if Maldonado plays in 90 or more games this year. A Gold Glove winner in 2017, the 34-year-old Maldonado is 3 for 34 (.088) with no RBI in 37 plate appearances this season. He has a .216 career average with 69 home runs and 244 RBI.

TENNIS

Nadal advances at Barcelona

Rafael Nadal needed three sets to beat his 111th-ranked opponent in his first match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday, while Fabio Fognini was disqualified for alleged verbal abuse. Fognini was defaulted while trailing 6-0, 4-4 against qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain after a line judge told the chair umpire that the ninth-seeded Italian had used foul language. Fognini denied wrongdoing and was upset as he left the court, breaking his racket after hitting it at the net post on his way out. Nadal had to overcome a slow start to defeat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament. Nadal will face two-time Barcelona champion Kei Nishikori of Japan, who defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

HOCKEY

Women's event postponed

The International Ice Hockey Federation is scrambling to reschedule the women's world hockey championships after health officials in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Wednesday scrapped plans to hold the tournament next month because of covid-19 concerns. IIHF chief Rene Fasel told The Associated Press by phone he was blindsided by the decision. Teams were preparing to travel to Canada over the next two days to satisfy the nation's quarantine regulations for foreign travelers. The 10-team tournament was scheduled to be held from May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, the same communities that were supposed to host the event a year ago before it was called off. The IIHF had already pushed back the event's opening by a month due to recommendations from health officials.