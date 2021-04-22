100 YEARS AGO April 22, 1921

JONESBORO — Because of a technical error in the indictment against DeWitt Garrett, a Craighead county farmer charged with night riding and arson, Judge R. E. L. Johnson, presiding over Circuit Court here, this morning directed a verdict of not guilty and requested the Grand Jury to return a new indictment. In the original indictment Garrett was charged with burning the house of H. H. Adams.

50 YEARS AGO April 22, 1971

EL DORADO — W. C. Alley, executive secretary, and Emon Mahony, chairman of the Legal Services Committee of the Greater El Dorado Chamber of Commerce, filed Wednesday with the city government a petition that could result in a dramatic new face for downtown El Dorado. The petition calls for the formation of a special improvement district for the area. Cost for improving the area around the Union County Courthouse was quoted at $200,000 with on street parking calling for another $100,000. Mayor I. L. Pesses said Wednesday that these amounts would be paid directly by the property owners in the district.

25 YEARS AGO April 22, 1996

North Little Rock is getting an arena. Little Rock is building a River Market District. And eight miles southeast of the capital city on Arkansas 365 in Wrightsville, residents are just as excited about their new sewer treatment plant. The plant’s construction is expected to be completed by mid-June. It will mean the end of the dreaded septic tank monsters that spill much into people’s lawns. “The kids were playing in the water, in the mud and everything else,” Ed P. White, an 85-year-old Wrightsville resident, said. The problem increased as the city of 1,100 expanded, said Wrightsville Alderman Dameter Jo Riley, who has long campaigned for a new sewage treatment plant.

10 YEARS AGO April 22, 2011

SEARCY — The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department likely will make adjustments to proposed weight restrictions on 133 miles of state highways in the Fayetteville Shale region of north-central Arkansas after hearing from some 250 people in a series of public hearings in the region this week. “I think there are going to be some restrictions,” Randy Ort, the department’s chief spokesman, told about 100 people, mostly in the timber and poultry industries, at the third and final hearing Thursday evening at the Carmichael Community Center in Searcy. “Is there a good possibility some changes are being made? Yes.”