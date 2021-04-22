PREP BASEBALL: Har-Ber run-rules Southside, clinches tourney bye

SPRINGDALE -- It took a little longer than Dustin Helmkamp expected, but Springdale Har-Ber has now clinched a first-round bye to the Class 6A state baseball tournament.

The Wildcats' bats had a lot to do about that. Har-Ber banged out 14 hits and blew the game open with eight runs in the fourth inning en route to a 17-7 victory over 6A-West Conference foe Fort Smith Southside in a game that went more than 2 1/2 hours on the Wildcats' home field.

The win means Har-Ber (19-5, 10-2) can finish no worse than second in the league standings, and it sets up next week's crucial showdown with Rogers for the 6A-West championship.

"That's huge," Helmkamp said. "As tough as our league is, being in the top two and getting a bye is special. We've been around this league long enough to know that ain't easy to do.

"That's a testament to these kids. They've earned it, and they've done a good job. But the bye don't mean anything. It's about getting in position, then the new season starts. Now they have a big matchup coming up."

Har-Ber did trail twice early in the game and faced a 3-2 deficit after Parker Wehunt belted a bases-loaded double to put Southside ahead in the top of the third inning. It didn't last long as Ross Felder's double in the bottom half of the inning drove in the tying run, then courtesy runner A Jones came home on Cooper Dossett's single and gave Har-Ber a 4-3 lead.

The Wildcats then erupted in the fourth and scored runs in a number of ways. Ethan Fender, Kaleb Kellar, Kade Ratcliff and Walker Immel each had RBI singles during the outburst, while Har-Ber had two runners score on passed balls and picked up runs with a bases-loaded walk and a hit batter with the bases loaded.

"This really hasn't happened since the first two series," Helmkamp said. "We had a good weekend at Claremore (Okla.) swinging it, and hopefully things continue to carry over. It's been three games in a row that we've swung the bats really well.

"This team is so resilient. Teams put numbers on them, and they find ways to fight back. It seems to never bother them. This team fights and fights for 21 outs, no matter what the score is."

Southside (8-11, 3-9) pulled within 12-7 after a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kent Carlisle's home run to deep left-center, but Har-Ber answered with five runs and forced the 10-run rule. Immel had an RBI double, then Felder had a two-run single and Dossett singled in the final run.

Har-Ber and Rogers will play Monday's game at Arvest Ballpark, then play again Tuesday at the Mounties' new field.