Putin warns West against meddling

MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russia's security interests, saying Moscow's response will be "quick and tough" and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.

The warning during Putin's annual state-of-the-nation address was issued as Russia's military buildup continues near Ukraine, where cease-fire violations in the seven-year conflict between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces have escalated in recent weeks. The United States and its allies have urged the Kremlin to pull the troops back.

"I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia, and we will determine where it is in each specific case," Putin said. "Those who organize any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their deeds more than they regretted anything for a long time."

Moscow has rejected Ukrainian and Western concerns about the troop buildup, saying it doesn't threaten anyone and that Russia is free to deploy its forces on its territory. But the Kremlin also has warned Ukraine against trying to use force to retake control of the rebel-held east, saying Russia could be forced to intervene to protect civilians in the region.

"We really don't want to burn the bridges," Putin said. "But if some mistake our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intend to burn or even blow up those bridges themselves, Russia's response will be asymmetrical, quick and tough."

As Putin spoke, a wave of protests started rolling across Russia's far east in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and a human-rights group said that nearly 1,500 protesters were arrested. Thousands later crowded into central Moscow, and police blocked off a square next to the Kremlin.

In his speech, Putin pointed to Russia's moves to modernize its nuclear arsenal and said the military would continue to build more state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles and other new weapons. He added that the development of the nuclear-armed Poseidon underwater drone and the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is continuing successfully.

In an apparent reference to the U.S. and its allies, the Russian leader denounced those who impose "unlawful, politically motivated economic sanctions and crude attempts to enforce its will on others." He said Russia has shown restraint and often refrained from responding to "openly boorish" actions by others.

President Joe Biden's administration last week imposed new sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies -- activities Moscow has denied. The U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, targeted dozens of companies and individuals, and imposed new curbs on Russia's ability to borrow money.

Russia retaliated by ordering 10 U.S. diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former U.S. officials, and tightening requirements for U.S. Embassy operations.

"Russia has its own interests, which we will defend in line with the international law," Putin said during Wednesday's address. "If somebody refuses to understand this obvious thing, is reluctant to conduct a dialogue and chooses a selfish and arrogant tone, Russia will always find a way to defend its position."

Putin also chastised the West for acquiring a defiant stance toward Russia.

"Some countries have developed a nasty habit of bullying Russia for any reason or without any reason at all. It has become a new sport," he said.

Russia this week engaged in a tense tug of war with the Czech Republic, after Prague's move to expel 18 Russian diplomats over a Czech ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Moscow has dismissed the Czech accusations of its involvement in the blast as absurd and retaliated by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

