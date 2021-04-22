School board OKs bonuses for district employees

PEA RIDGE -- All School District employees will receive a bonus this year.

Approved unanimously, the recommendation for a $750 bonus to all certified and classified personnel was presented by superintendent Keith Martin.

"This is a bonus; it's not an increase to the salary schedule," Martin said.

As there was no candidate to file for the solitary School Board seat available this year, School Board members approved a resolution requesting the county Election Commission open no polling place for May 18. The election will be conducted by absentee ballot.

The seat, currently held by Jenny Wood, will be maintained by Wood, according to school officials.

"Mrs. Wood has graciously agreed to be a hold-over for this year," Martin said.

Wood said her understanding is that if she gets sworn in, she will serve the entire five-year term. She told fellow board members she does intend to be sworn in and serve five years.

Four of the five board members -- Sandy Button, Jenny Wood, Jeff Neil, Mindy Cawthon -- were present. John Dye was absent.

In other business, during the regular monthly meeting April 12, board members approved accepting a bid for $60,100 from Pavecon to pave 30,000 square feet of driveway on the south side of the Primary School Building for the car-rider line.

"It's a rough ride around the Primary School," Martin said. "Rainy days are really rough. We'll be able to pay it out of this year's budget."

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld said physical distancing will continue to be observed as possible. She said kindergarten graduation will be held.

It was reported that upcoming activities in the district will include:

• Choir concert, April 29, in Pea Ridge High School auditorium;

• Pea Ridge High School Scholarship and Academic Awards Ceremony, 6 p.m. May 13; and

• Pea Ridge High School graduation 2 p.m. May 15 on the football field.

The School Board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of everything month.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at abeard@nwadg.com.