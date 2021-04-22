N.C. lawman on leave after shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens who gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.

The Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference. He said the deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr. about 8:30 a.m. while serving the warrant in Elizabeth City.

Wooten said he didn't know Brown's age and he didn't release the deputy's name. Local NAACP leader Keith Rivers said Brown was Black.

The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Wooten, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots and a car removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and a broken rear windshield.

The State Bureau of Investigation will turn its findings over to District Attorney Andrew Womble.

School official faces perjury charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The superintendent of the Florida school district where 17 students and staff members died in a 2018 high school massacre was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he lied to a grand jury investigating events surrounding the shooting.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at district headquarters and charged with perjury in an official proceeding, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to an indictment issued by the grand jury last week and released after Runcie's arrest, the superintendent lied when he testified before the panel three weeks ago, but it gave no specifics about the alleged falsehood. The jury is investigating whether districts are following school safety laws, including those implemented after the Feb. 14, 2018, slayings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Since the shooting, Runcie and district administrators have been accused by critics of lying about school crime rates and discipline problems. Attorneys for Runcie, 59, released a statement Wednesday saying he plans to plead innocent.

Also arrested Wednesday was Barbara Myrick, the school district's attorney. Myrick, 72, is accused of unlawfully disclosing grand jury proceedings, a felony. Her indictment also didn't disclose details.

Legislator ousted over abuse claims

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago.

The Republican-led House voted nearly unanimously to kick out Rick Roeber, a Republican from Lee's Summit who was elected in November.

Nobody voted against his ouster, though one lawmaker voted "present" to sidestep taking a position.

Roeber's expulsion followed a House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9. Several of Roeber's children testified that he also beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

The committee found their allegations credible.

"It is unacceptable what he has done to the home life of these children," GOP House Speaker Rob Vescovo said during a speech from the chamber floor. "And I find him in the worst capacity to represent the people, and more specifically represent the children, of the 34th District or the children of the state of Missouri."

Roeber didn't respond to a request for comment. He previously has denied abusing his children.

Tennessee fetal-remains bill advances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will decide whether some medical providers will be required to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions under legislation that the Republican-supermajority Senate passed along party lines Wednesday.

The proposal, which passed the House earlier this week, is headed to the governor's desk for his approval. The Republican hasn't publicly weighed in on the bill, but he has repeatedly stressed his opposition to abortion. Last year, he signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country that was promptly blocked by a federal court challenge.

According to the bill, certain medical providers must dispose of fetal remains from surgical abortions by cremation or burial and cover the costs of the disposal.

Republican Sen. Janice Bowling, the bill sponsor, said the measure is specifically meant to apply to abortions and abortion clinics, saying hospitals were exempted because of processes they have in place.