Songwriting workshop, concert to feature duo Lee Street Lyrical

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will sponsor a free songwriting workshop and free concert featuring Lee Street Lyrical.

The songwriting class will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at the Monticello Branch Library of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library System. Participants can learn how to turn local stories into songs using the Flood of 1927 as an example, according to a news release.

The free concert with Lee Street Lyrical will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Monticello Coffee Company.

"A harmony-rich acoustic duo, Lee Street Lyrical (featuring Buddy Case and Casey Penn) delivers a lively variety of music (including originals) reflective of many musical influences," according to the release. "Lee Street Lyrical was founded in 2018 by award-winning songwriters and musicians Buddy Case and Casey Penn. Case and Penn combine their talents to put together a truly unique show that features an inviting on-stage chemistry and an easy rapport with their fans."

Lee Street Lyrical is nominated for Acoustic Act of the Year and Buddy Case is nominated for Guitar Player of the Year in the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards, according to the release.