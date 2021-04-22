Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers 4, Bentonville 0

Rogers did all of its scoring in the second inning, and Madden Dillard made it stand as the Mounties completed their series sweep of Bentonville at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Noah Goodshield and Finley Bunch each drove in a run with a groundout, then Eli Marcotte belted a two-run double for Rogers (19-4, 10-2), which secured a first-round bye in the Class 6A state tournament with the win.

Dillard needed only 85 pitches to earn a complete-game performance as he scattered four hits and struck out four.

Fayetteville 7, Springdale 4

Isaac Cottle and Cooper Dowell each drove in two runs as Fayetteville moved into sole possession of third place in the 6A-West standings with a win at Springdale.

The Purple'Dogs set the tone early with two runs in the first and five more in the second. Cooper Tate had two hits and scored twice for Fayetteville.

Easton Frazier and Jake Pannell combined to hold Springdale to just four hits over six innings, while Zach Freeman pitched a hitless seventh.

Caleb Horsey had two hits and drove in a run for Springdale.

Bentonville West 7, Rogers Heritage 3

Aaron Arnold banged out four hits and drove in three runs to lead West past Heritage and earn a series split on the War Eagles' home field.

Arnold's first-inning double drove in Ty Durham, who was hit by a pitch, and he had an RBI single as the Wolverines (13-11, 4-8) extended their lead to 4-0 with a three-run second. River Baker added another run in the fifth when his bunt single drove in Cole Bonds.

Landon Grigg pitched six innings and allowed just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Hunter Royal had two hits for Heritage (14-10, 6-6).

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 21, Springdale 3

Laynee Tapp and Cierra Cravens drove in three runs each, and the Lady Wolverines scored 12 runs in the first inning of a run-rule win Wednesday.

West (17-5, 8-2) belted 13 hits in the win. Marybeth Dyson, Cravens and Haley Edgmon all had multiple hits for the Lady Wolverines.

The win sets up a big 6A-West clash at home for West today as the Lady Wolverines host second-place Rogers High. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Springdale Har-Ber 8, Rogers Heritage 3

A four-run seventh inning carried the Lady Wildcats to a huge 6A-West Conference win on Wednesday.

Har-Ber led 4-3 going into the top of the seventh inning. Madison Pratt and Blakelyn Combs led off the inning with back-to-back singles and both runners scored. Illeana Sauls and Brooke Beyer smacked consecutive singles and they both scored on a Heritage error, giving the Lady Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Har-Ber added another run to make it 8-3.

Brianna Crowley was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Har-Ber (5-15, 2-8) and Jaiden Tuck also had two RBIs.

Emily Carpenter homered for Heritage (10-12, 4-6).

Rogers 7, Fayetteville 0

Ella Beeman dominated in the circle, allowing just two hits with 16 strikeouts as the Lady Mounties cruised to a 6A-West win Wednesday.

Beeman fired 99 pitches and walked just one batter.

Kylee Ward and Madison Heinle each homered for the Lady Mounties (18-2, 9-1). Beeman, Heinle. Emma Kate Jackson and Ava Johnson all belted doubles.

Ashlyn Mayes and Kamryn Lucas had the two hits for Fayetteville (3-10, 2-8).

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Harrison 6, Berryville 0

Clare Barger had a hat trick before halftime to lead Harrison to a 4A-West Conference victory Tuesday at Berryville.

Barger gave the Lady Goblins (10-3-1) a 3-0 halftime, then added a fourth goal midway through the second half. Elise Bell and Olivia Pall provided Harrison's other two goals, with the final one coming on a penalty kick.