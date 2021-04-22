Texarkana man dies in rollover crash

A Texarkana man died in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report.

Kiefer Dalton Peek, 29, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo eastbound on Trinity Boulevard in Texarkana at approximately 12:26 a.m. when the car failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and overturned multiple times, the report said. Peek was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said. Texarkana Police conducted the investigation.