LR driver facing array of charges

A Little Rock man was arrested on drug charges after an attempted traffic stop Tuesday, according to a report.

David Hood, 41, fled Little Rock police in his vehicle, then on foot near Washington and West 29th streets after an attempted stop for expired tags, the report said.

Officers caught Hood near 2900 Washington St., and he continued to resist, according to the report.

Methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale were found in the vehicle, the report said.

Hood was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor fleeing, expired tags and driving without a license.

Trespasser had pot, meth, report says

Little Rock police officers arrested a Bryant man on drug charges after they reported finding him trespassing with several other people early Wednesday.

Officers were patrolling near 5323 Maryland Ave. after several break-ins in the area and detained Malcolm Watson, 32, at 12:15 a.m., the report said.

Watson was found to be in possession of Xanax, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail on charges of felony possession of Xanax, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor criminal trespass.