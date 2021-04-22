Troopers: Rear-end crash fatal to Texarkana man

A rear-end crash on Interstate 49 in Miller County early Thursday left a Texarkana man dead, troopers said.

Monte A. Jackson, 27, was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 north on I-49 around 5:24 a.m. when the vehicle struck the rear of a northbound tractor-trailer, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said Jackson lost control of the Chrysler, which traveled into the median and overturned several times.

Jackson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 168 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.