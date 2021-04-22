Sections
VA to host virtual vaccine discussion

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:50 a.m.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall discussion of covid-19 vaccine access and hesitancy for veterans who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The session will be held via WEBEX at 5 p.m. April 28, according to a news release.

Veterans will be able to access the event via a link posted April 28 on the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Facebook Page. Veterans may also join the meeting by calling toll-free (404) 397-1596. Use the meeting number (access code): 199 084 6269.

Covid-19 vaccinations are now open to all Arkansas veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. Sites include the drive-thru covid-19 vaccination clinic at Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center at North Little Rock. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those with appointments. Unscheduled visits are accepted until 2:30 p.m.

Visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to sign up to be contacted. Spouses, caregivers and unenrolled veterans may pre-register by calling or visiting an eligibility office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For appointments or details, call (501) 257-1978.

