Value of life

Pro-life, pro-choice, pro-birth, pro-death, pro-this, pro-that. These are labels generated by two sides of an argument raging in this country for decades. But regardless of your political leaning, nobody wants to see babies abandoned and left to die. That seems like a pretty low bar for humanity to agree to, but after the last few years, we're glad it's still there.

Baby Boxes don't get enough media coverage, more's the pity. These are devices placed at fire stations that allow mothers in crisis to surrender their babies safely and anonymously. And Springdale is getting one now.

The cruel reality is that some mothers who realize they can't take care of an infant don't know what to do with the baby. And in a panic, they might abandon the infant somewhere. That's why Springdale's getting a Baby Box is such a great announcement. It will be active at Springdale Fire Station No. 6 on 48th Street. Security features will help protect babies surrendered to it.

Here's what Safe Haven says about the Baby Box:

"The Baby Box has many security features, such as heating and cooling components and a sophisticated alarm system. A gentle light illuminates the hospital-grade bassinet covered in blankets made by hand by our loving supporters. The infant is placed inside the box for less than four minutes, all while the first responders rush to respond to the silent alarm to retrieve the precious newborn."

Few can imagine how heartbroken a mother in crisis must be to reach the point of surrendering her baby. The best thing that can come out of that terrible scenario is the newborn arriving safely at a fire station, and first responders caring for the baby and finding it a proper home.

In the last three years, these Baby Boxes have saved 10 infants. Seems like they're well worth the investment. One can only hope more fire stations across America adopt these devices. Emphasis on adopt.