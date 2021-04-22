Verdict on Chauvin welcomed in PB area

Darnella Frazier filmed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes on May 25, capturing the video that many credit as the reason for the guilty verdict Chauvin received on Tuesday.

Chauvin was convicted on all counts in Floyd's death.

The jury found Chauvin guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but would the verdict have been the same if the then-17-year-old had not recorded Floyd's final words and moments?

Pine Bluff social justice activist Kamara Seals believes the verdict would have been different.

"We've seen it time and time again in cases like this, and it's really difficult to hold police accountable for murder," said Seals. "Because we had the video that was so clear and so long of this horrendous act that we watched. ... Had it not been recorded there, [it] would have been a different story from the police, without a doubt."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington felt the verdict showed "what's just" and "what's right."

"I don't think they really had a choice with the whole world watching to see that justice would be served," said Washington.

Former Pine Bluff Mayor Debe Hollingsworth agreed, saying it was the right thing to do and that it made everyone aware of what was really going on.

County Judge Gerald Robinson weighed in, stating that Chauvin's act was inhumane and that those who violate policies need to be held accountable for their actions.

"You can see a man's life disappear right in front of you," said Robinson. "If this is happening in front where everybody can see it, think about what's happening where people can't see it. Makes you think, doesn't it?"

DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, who hosted Floyd's family in July during Little Rock's "Get Out and Vote" rally, said he respected the verdict rendered by the jury and prayed the decision would inspire everyone to continue crucial conversations and would serve as a steppingstone toward healing, reconciliation, community involvement and building the beloved community that King dreamed of.

Bernice King, King's daughter, who commits her services to Arkansas' MLK Commission, released a statement on Twitter saying that Black people had done enough unjust dying, using one of her father's famous quotes: "We are not satisfied and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream."

"The burden shouldn't be on us to suffer for the sake of racial justice," said King. "White people need to step up to end racism. Corporations must. Churches too."

Washington said the historic moment should be an example and that it was the result of united efforts by communities around the world that said enough was enough.

"This work must continue, as our ultimate hope is that Black Americans will no longer suffer as the result of unjustifiable violence," said Washington. "This will require continual advocacy, deep reflection and tangible reform."

For Seals, justice has not truly been served, as she says what happens after the verdict will determine the steps toward justice.

The guilty verdict to Seals did show accountability, and she said that moving forward with permanent changes in legislation would provide steps toward justice.

"We haven't reached justice yet," said Seals. "Justice is going to come from systemic changes within these systems, including policing."

Seals, who is actively promoting change within the Pine Bluff Police Department and leads a local citizens group, said there must be police accountability and community accountability.

"We need to be looking at policies, making sure they have the right policies. Activists should be paying attention to those types of policies and making sure that they hold their police departments accountable," said Seals. "As a community, we need to foster better relationships. We must do that. Not just the police, but the community also has a responsibility."

Seals said that paying attention to municipal government and how it allocates funds was also important.

"Follow the city budget and the police budget to know how funds are being spent because the more knowledgeable we are, the more powerful we can be," said Seals, who noted that she wasn't referring to the Pine Bluff Police Department. "Communities that have excess amounts of money for policing ... equipment like militarization equipment, that's unnecessary; you can fight against that and use those dollars for prevention. You can always reallocate dollars, and that's what I'm about is reallocating dollars."

Seals said the Pine Bluff Police Department is different, but the police departments around the country that are having problems with officer-involved shootings are pushing law enforcement officials into a negative light.

Former Council Member Win Trafford said he was sickened to see what Chauvin had done but that everyone can't judge all the police officers based on one incident.

"Yes, we need reform, we need change, but we have to figure out a way to appreciate the officers that do provide safety for us," said Trafford. "We just can't judge everything based on one decision an officer made."

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said that as a sworn law enforcement officer, he took an oath never to betray the public's trust and to always serve with integrity and good character.

"We swore to always maintain the courage to hold ourselves and others accountable for our actions," said Woods. "There is no one that despises the unlawful or unjust actions of a bad law enforcement officer more than a good one."

Hollingsworth said there were so many errors made by Chauvin and that one change could have made a difference.

"He could have stopped after a minute or so, but he chose not to stop," she said. "He put a black mark on our policing community because we've got a lot of good and dedicated ones, and he put a black mark on those."

Hollingsworth said she believes that continued education and training for police is important, as well as implementing sensitivity training in schools and churches.

"If people could only understand that golden rule, 'Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you,'" said Hollingsworth, who added that people need to find common ground but also that significant change needs to happen. "Just be sensitive to each other because you don't know where people are within their home life and their work life and community life."

Now the world will wait for the 45-year-old Chauvin to be sentenced in the next eight weeks, and although the verdict brought some level of closure and relief to those waiting and watching for this moment, many wonder whether the sentencing will be just. Collectively, he could receive 75 years, although the number could go higher or lower, depending on what the judge decides. Also, three other officers at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting, and their trial is expected to take place in August.

Trafford said he believes that a proper sentence will be given to Chauvin, setting an example for other officers.

Hollingsworth said it doesn't matter the race or sex of an individual but that when someone is hurting, everyone must have the confidence and boldness to say, "You need to stop now."

"Now we need to look at what the sentence will be. I hope this is how things will follow and flow as we move forward, with fair judgment of cases of this nature," said Washington. "Nothing will ever bring George Floyd back to his family and friends, nor will anything restore the lives of those lost to police brutality, but we hope the Floyd family will find healing and that this nation will become a place of justice for all."