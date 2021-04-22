Wednesday's high school scores

Wednesday's scores
Baseball
Baptist Prep 8, Lamar 1
Bentonville West 7, Rogers Heritage 3
England 15, Carlisle 1
Jonesboro 10, Greene County Tech 0
Poyen 24, Caddo Hills 0
Rector 3, Buffalo Island Central 2
Rogers 4, Bentonville 0
South Side Bee Branch 16, Clinton 7
Springdale Har-Ber 17, Fort Smith Southside 7
Viola 15, Concord 0
White County Central 12, Cedar Ridge 2
Softball
Bentonville 12, Fort Smith Southside 0
Bentonvillle West 21, Springdale 3
Brookland 11, Southside Batesville 7
Cabot 12, Mount St. Mary 0
Dover 12, Two Rivers 0
Mammoth Spring 14-12, Maynard 0-0
Marked Tree 10, Armorel 6
Monticello 7, Hamburg 5
Ouachita 9, Kirby 4
Star City 19-16, Watson Chapel 0-0
Viola 6, Calico Rock 5
West Side Greers Ferry 4, Concord 3