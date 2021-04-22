Sections
Wednesday's high school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:30 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Baseball

Baptist Prep 8, Lamar 1

Bentonville West 7, Rogers Heritage 3

England 15, Carlisle 1

Jonesboro 10, Greene County Tech 0

Poyen 24, Caddo Hills 0

Rector 3, Buffalo Island Central 2

Rogers 4, Bentonville 0

South Side Bee Branch 16, Clinton 7

Springdale Har-Ber 17, Fort Smith Southside 7

Viola 15, Concord 0

White County Central 12, Cedar Ridge 2

Softball

Bentonville 12, Fort Smith Southside 0

Bentonvillle West 21, Springdale 3

Brookland 11, Southside Batesville 7

Cabot 12, Mount St. Mary 0

Dover 12, Two Rivers 0

Mammoth Spring 14-12, Maynard 0-0

Marked Tree 10, Armorel 6

Monticello 7, Hamburg 5

Ouachita 9, Kirby 4

Star City 19-16, Watson Chapel 0-0

Viola 6, Calico Rock 5

West Side Greers Ferry 4, Concord 3

