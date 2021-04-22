Yurachek: No crowds at capacity

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas does not plan to expand attendance at Baum-Walker Stadium to full capacity this season, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said.

Speaking on the "Halftime" radio show on ESPN Arkansas on Tuesday, Yurachek said capacity is likely to be expanded again for the Razorbacks' home games in May, but he did not provide an updated figure.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Georgia on May 7-9 and Florida on May 20-22 in three-game weekend SEC series, and Arkansas State University in a single game May 11.

"I think you'll see some capacity increases, but we'll never look like Ole Miss or Mississippi State did," Yurachek said, referencing the Razorbacks' series at Mississippi State on March 26-28 and Ole Miss on April 10-11. "I know that's what our fans compare us to, but we're not going to do that this year at Baum-Walker Stadium. But we will continue to increase our capacity."

Ole Miss announced a weekend crowd of 33,423 for its series against the Razorbacks, which was the largest three-game attendance ever at Swayze Field. Mississippi State reported a three-game attendance of 34,151 when it hosted Ole Miss last weekend.

The Razorbacks have been more restrained in their capacity increases.

Crowds at Baum-Walker Stadium were limited to 4,218 to begin the season, expanded to 5,735 for games in the final half of March, and expanded again to 6,585 for games in April. The April capacity accounts for 57% of the full stadium capacity of 11,531.

Yurachek said the plan is for Arkansas to return to full capacity for football games in September. He said game-day traditions such as tailgating are expected to resume during football season. Tailgating has been prohibited outside the baseball stadium.

"We have Texas the second weekend of the [football] season, and we anticipate that Razorback Stadium will have 70,000-plus Razorback fans on Sept. 11 when we face Texas," Yurachek said.

NCAA comments

Hunter Yurachek said he does not expect recently passed gender identity legislation in the state to affect the Razorbacks' chances to host baseball and softball regionals this year.

The NCAA released a statement April 12 that said the organization was monitoring proposed legislation in statehouses nationwide, but stopped short of saying states with such laws would be prohibited from hosting NCAA championship events. Softball regional host sites will be announced next week, and baseball host sites will be announced the week of May 10.

Arkansas has submitted a bid to host regionals in both sports and is a favorite to earn a host site, based on merit. The Razorbacks are the unanimous No. 1 baseball team, and the Arkansas softball team is ranked No. 6 this week.

"I think our baseball and softball programs have both earned the right to host regionals, and hopefully super regionals if we advance that far. We put a bid in for both," Yurachek said on the "Halftime" radio show on ESPN Arkansas. "I don't foresee the statement that the NCAA made last week about the transgender laws in our state will impact our ability to host baseball and/or softball championships.

"I think it was a statement by the NCAA, but there was no action taken last week. It was just kind of put out there where they stood, what their thoughts were as an organization and as our governing body, and that they will continue to monitor the situation from state to state."

Game canceled

The Arkansas-Missouri State game scheduled for Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium has been canceled due to positive covid-19 test results within the Bears' program, the UA announced Wednesday.

Single-game ticket holders will be automatically refunded.

"We are looking for some teams," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of trying to add a game next week. "But a lot of teams, they don't want to travel this time of year. They've already done their traveling.

"So I would say as of now we're probably not going to play anybody next week before we head to LSU. We'll use that time to rest, get stronger and get better."

Team USA ties

South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston said he has coached Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore and catcher Casey Opitz while working with USA Baseball.

Kingston was an assistant coach for a USA 14-under team that included Moore. He was the head coach for the USA Collegiate National Team that included Opitz in 2019.

"I know those guys very well," Kingston said. "They are really good players and are pieces of the puzzle in what is a very, very good Arkansas offense."

Welcoming No. 1

Playing nationally ranked opponents is common for SEC teams, but South Carolina senior right fielder Andrew Eyster said there's some extra excitement taking on No. 1 Arkansas.

"So far it's the biggest weekend of the year for us," Eyster said. "Playing the No. 1 team, I don't think it's going to add a whole lot of pressure, but it does add a lot more meaning for sure."

Series history

Arkansas has a 42-34 all-time advantage over South Carolina in a series that dates to 1985 when the Razorbacks defeated the Gamecocks 1-0 at the College World Series.

The teams have not played since a 2018 super regional in Fayetteville that Arkansas won with a 14-4 victory in a winner-take-all Game 3. The Razorbacks and Gamecocks met seven times that season, and Arkansas won five times.

The Razorbacks are 6-6 in four series at Founders Park, which opened as Carolina Stadium in 2009, and have a 14-16 all-time record in Columbia.

Arkansas' past two trips to Columbia have resulted in sweeps. The Razorbacks swept a series over then-No. 6 South Carolina in 2013, and Arkansas was swept by the Gamecocks in 2016.