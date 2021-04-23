UAPB celebrates Founders’ Week

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is celebrating its 148th anniversary during Founders' Week. The observance culminates Sunday with a Sunrise Service.

The celebration began Tuesday with virtual activities that helped honor the past, present and future with the theme Faith of our Founders -- Perseverance and Pride, according to a news release.

Today, UAPB employees will be honored.

Sunday, the Sunrise Service and Alumni Appeal will be held at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The keynote presentation will be delivered by UAPB alumnus Rev. Parish E. Lowery. Participants are asked to register in advance for this webinar at: https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a-y4ZdoxSZiL3DAWN6Zogw. The webinar ID is 983 1886 5127 and passcode is 820138.

"The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff holds a rich history dating back to April 25, 1873. Act 97 of the 1873 Arkansas General Assembly authorized the establishment of Branch Normal College, now UAPB," according to the news release.

Founders' Week activities also included:

Tuesday -- UAPB commenced the celebration with a virtual kick-off video.

Wednesday -- faculty, staff and students came together for a virtual scavenger hunt where they learned AM&N/UAPB trivia questions.

Thursday -- the Honors and Awards Assembly and Convocation was held via UAPB YouTube TV and UAPB social media live. The day also included the National UAPB Day of Giving, with Toni Seville hosting a Facebook live event to help raise money for the university's highest priorities.

Also Thursday, the campus community celebrated Earth Day with a tree planting at the Caldwell Hall/ Bell Tower quadrangle entrance. These sites are part of the National Register of Historic Places. The day concluded with a socially distanced student movie night featuring the 2019 film, Queen & Slim, shown at the Simmons Bank Field/Golden Lion Stadium.

Details: https://uapbfc.wordpress.com/