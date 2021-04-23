After disciplinary hearing, Mormon kicked out of church over views on sex

SALT LAKE CITY — A sex therapist in Utah who has publicly challenged her faith’s policies on sexuality has been kicked out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after a disciplinary hearing.

Natasha Helfer received a letter Wednesday from a regional church official explaining the reasons for her removal from the Salt Lake City church, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Helfer was disciplined by church leaders in Kansas, where she lived before moving to Utah in 2019.

“After carefully and prayerfully considering this matter,” the letter states, “it was the decision of the council to withdraw your church membership in response to conduct contrary to the law and order of the church.” Helfer posted the letter on Facebook. Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said that, based on the letter, regional church leaders’ decision was not related to her private practice as a therapist.

“As the letter shared by Ms. Helfer indicates, the decision of the local leaders was based on her public, repeated opposition to the church, church leaders and the doctrine of the church, including our doctrine on the nature of the family and on moral issues,” Hawkins said in a statement.

Helfer has been outspoken on sexual issues and supports same-sex marriage, counsels that touching oneself is not a sin and says pornography should not be treated as an addiction. She had said that she hoped to remain in the church.

Helfer did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.