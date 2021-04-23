Ailing in prison, Putin critic heartened by mass protests

MOSCOW -- Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in an emotional message from behind bars Thursday that he felt "pride and hope" after learning from his lawyer about the mass protests demanding his freedom that swept across Russia the previous night.

Meanwhile, Navalny's doctors urged him to "immediately" end his prison hunger strike now in its fourth week "to save his life and health." A top aide said Wednesday night's protests seemed to have brought a compromise from Russian authorities on getting Navalny the medical help he had demanded.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Navalny called people who turned out to protest in his support "the salvation of Russia."

The 44-year-old, who is President Vladimir Putin's most well-known critic, said he hadn't known "what was really happening" outside the prison because he has access to just one TV channel, but his lawyer visited him Thursday and brought him up to speed. "And I will sincerely say, two feelings are raging inside me: pride and hope," Navalny said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_ABjogvIkA]

"People are marching in the street. It means they know and understand everything," he said. "They won't give up their future, the future of their children, their country. Yes, it will be difficult and dark for some time. But those pulling Russia back historically are doomed. There are more of us in any case."

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.

Soon after, a court found that the politician's stay in Germany violated the terms of his suspended sentence for a 2014 embezzlement conviction and ordered him to serve 2½ years in prison.

The mass street protests in support of Navalny -- which authorities declared unlawful -- swept dozens of cities and smaller towns across Russia. The largest crowds were seen in Moscow, where thousands marched in the city center facing a heavy police presence.

Yet unlike on past occasions, officers in riot gear didn't interfere with the rally in the Russian capital, allowing crowds to swarm streets and squares for hours. According to OVD-Info, a rights group that monitors political arrests, police detained only 31 people in Moscow, which usually accounts for the vast majority of arrests across the country.

But overall, OVD-Info tallied more than 1,900 arrests Wednesday night, with more than 800 in St. Petersburg. While some violent detentions, with police using stun guns, were reported there, in many cities the demonstrations went on without clashes with law enforcement.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny's top strategist and chief of staff, noted in a YouTube livestream that the number of arrests was significantly lower than during the nationwide protests in January after Navalny was arrested.

Independent political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, however, believes the turnout at Wednesday's protests indicates that the harsh Russian crackdown on previous demonstrations hasn't scared off Navalny's supporters.

Navalny's aides and associates in different Russian regions, in the meantime, were targeted with detentions and raids both before and after Wednesday's protests. Many were jailed, and one was reportedly brutally beaten by police who arrived to search his apartment.

Gallyamov said this indicated a change of tactics for the authorities, from sweeping crackdowns on all demonstrators to targeting suspected protest leaders.

People gather to attend the rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the historical center of Moscow toward Red Square, Russia, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

A supporter waves the Russian national flag and shouts slogans during the rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the center of Moscow near Red Square, Russia, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Police across Russia have detained large numbers of people in connection with demonstrations in support of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a human rights group. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

People clash with police during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A human rights group that monitors political repressions said at least 400 people were arrested across the country in connection with the protests. Many were seized before protests even began, including two top Navalny associates in Moscow. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)