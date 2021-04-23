April 23, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are the top stories from the Democrat-Gazette this week.

Governor vetoes bill nullifying federal gun restrictions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday vetoed legislation that would prohibit local police from enforcing federal gun laws, saying the measure would jeopardize law enforcement and the public.

The Republican governor rejected the measure sent him by the majority-GOP Legislature that would have imposed criminal fines on state and local officers for assisting with enforcing federal firearms restrictions that the bill's backers say infringe on the Second Amendment.

State ordering fewer vaccines; demand dips as ‘millionth’ Arkansan receives shot

In an attempt to reduce the inventory of coronavirus vaccine doses that have piled up at pharmacies and hospitals, Arkansas for the first time is ordering significantly less than its weekly allocation from the federal government, a state official said Thursday.

The decision was made even as Gov. Asa Hutchinson celebrated the state passing the 1 million mark for the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose.

House OKs funds for private tuition

The Arkansas House on Wednesday narrowly approved a $2 million state income tax credit program to fund private school scholarships for needy students, sending the bill to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Quapaw ex-official charged in embezzlement case

John L. Berrey, former chairman of the Quapaw Business Committee, who is credited with building Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff and shepherding the amendment authorizing casino gambling in Arkansas through the ballot process, was accused in court of abusing his office and embezzling more than $7 million in tribal funds.

Conway's Symone makes it to ‘Drag Race’ final four

Arkansas’ first contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has made it to the final four.

Symone, who grew up in Conway, will compete for the “Drag Race” crown against Gottmik, Rose and Kandy Muse in the Season 13 finale Friday at 7 p.m. on VH1.