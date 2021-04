Little Rock, 1909: Mount St. Mary Academy, a school for girls, began in downtown Little Rock in 1851. In 1904 it moved to newly developed Pulaski Heights at what became the corner of Kavanaugh Boulevard and Van Buren Street. The central building held a convent and boarding school that educated generations until the structure was razed in the 1980s. "While here will mail you a postal of Little Rock," was the note sent to Houston.

