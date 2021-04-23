The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 22, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-20-420. Billy Wolfe v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., dissents.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-19-934. Larry Walther, in His Official Capacity as Cabinet Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration v. Welspun Tubular, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Affirmed. Wynne, J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-11-613. Danny Lee Ashley v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis and for clarification of certain dates. Petition denied.