ASU baseball capsule

Arkansas State at Texas State

When 6 p.m. today; 2:30 p.m. Saturday; noon Sunday

Where Bobcat Ballpark, San Marcos, Texas

Records ASU 10-20, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 15-23, 5-7

Series ASU leads 13-9

Radio KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

Internet ESPN-Plus (today)

Probable Starters

Today ASU RHP Brandon Hudson (2-0, 5.06); Texas State RHP Zachary Leigh (2-5, 5.54)

Saturday ASU RPH Will Nash (1-4, 5.72); Texas State RHP Zeke Wood (2-3, 3.60)

Sunday ASU RHP Carter Holt (2-2, 6.00); Texas State TBA

SHORT HOPS The Red Wolves' midweek loss at the University of Central Arkansas marked their third defeat in four games. ASU is level with Texas State in fourth place in the Sun Belt West Division going into the weekend ... The Bobcats enter riding a six-game losing streak dating to April 11 ... The Red Wolves rank second to last in the Sun Belt in RBI with 153 on the season ... Texas State pitching has issued 175 walks, more than only two teams in the Sun Belt including ASU (185) ... Red Wolves junior Jaylon Deshazier has reached base in a career-high 19-consecutive games ... Texas State's Jose Gonzalez is second in the Sun Belt with 13 doubles.