Bentonville Film Festival dates announced

The seventh annual Bentonville Film Festival, planned for Aug. 3-8, will be a hybrid edition with virtual and safe on-ground programming in Bentonville and the surrounding areas. Film screenings, panels, filmmaker events and industry engagements will take place virtually and be accessible globally.

BFF, formerly operating under the Bentonville Film Festival LLC, will now be produced as an annual program of the BF Foundation, a 501(c)(3) based in the state of Arkansas, led by a board of directors and operated by year-round and seasonal staff.

The nonprofit BF Foundation will continue to reflect the festival's mission of creating a deeper impact for racial and gender equality in all media, along with a commitment to support and help the film industry within Arkansas grow.

"Our organization remains dedicated to championing the inclusion of underrepresented storytellers and content creators across the industry," said Academy Award-winning Geena Davis, chair of the festival. "We will continue to champion change by supporting work that reflects gender and racial equity on both sides of the camera -- that allows for authentic representation of all forms of relationships and sexual orientations, and amplifies the voices of females, LGBTQ ... Black and indigenous people of color, and people with disabilities in entertainment and media."

Wendy Guerrero, president of programming for BFF since its inaugural year in 2015, is taking on an additional role as the president of the Festival and the BF Foundation.

Independent film producer Kristin Mann is head of content for the festival, responsible for the development and creation of films and television shows with a focus on championing female and underrepresented voices on screen and behind the camera.

The BF Foundation recently opened office space in the Market district of downtown Bentonville. Public office hours will be held leading up to the festival in August to support community engagement. For more information visit bentonvillefilm.org.