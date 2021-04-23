Bentonville to add 13th elementary

BENTONVILLE -- A Northwest Arkansas school district is planning to add a campus.

The Bentonville School Board discussed proposed zone changes Tuesday as it develops its newest elementary school. The district's 13th elementary school will be constructed on 30 acres at S.W. Barron and Opal roads and will have the capacity for about 700 students, said Don Hoover, student services executive director.

The district worked to keep neighborhoods united, considered future growth and previous rezoning and strives to have the maximum number of Bella Vista students attend Cooper Elementary School when reworking the potential zones, he said.

Schools the district anticipates will be affected by the rezoning include Centerton Gamble, Central Park-Morning Star, Evening Star, Elm Tree, Jones, Osage Creek, Jefferson and Willowbrook elementary schools, according to supporting documents.

"We're impacting a lot of different areas to make this work," Hoover said.

Some 1,156 students may be affected by the rezoning, he said.

Next steps for the rezoning include community forums at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at the Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School and at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at the Performing Arts Center at West High School, Hoover said.

The board will vote on the new zones June 15 at its monthly meeting, he said.

The new elementary school will open in the fall of 2022-23, Hoover said