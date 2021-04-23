Botanical Garden Celebrates Spring, Growing Things And Earth Day

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has a slate of events planned this weekend to welcome spring: today and Saturday, they'll be hosting a plant sale that will include more than a dozen local vendors, ensuring a wide variety of plants and garden tools for sale while, on Sunday, they'll host an Earth Day Festival.

The sale opens with a three-hour shopping period from 5-8 p.m. today designated for members only, allowing BGO supporters the first pick of plants. White wine spritzers from Post Winery and a complimentary small plant from the BGO serve as a thank you to members. Saturday, the sale is open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Face coverings are required for both sales.

A press release from the organization says that items for sale will include natives, heirloom vegetables, carnivorous plants, peony rootstock (order at the plant sale and get it in the fall), daylilies, orchids, annuals and perennials; vendors will include Babes of Mud & Fire, Becky's Flower Farm, Casa Dutton, County 76 Master Gardeners, Fayetteville Fly Traps, Fox Hunter Figgery, Foxglove Studio, Garden IQ Organics, LA Ranch, Lovejoy Farm, Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalist, NWA Daylily Society, Orchid Society of Ozarks, Ozark Native Plants, Ozark Soul Native Plants, Pleasant Acres Garden and Rutherford Farm.

Sunday, the BGO will be celebrating the 51st Earth Day from 1 to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event will include crafts, music, games and giveaways. Around a dozen booths will allow guests to learn more from BGO community partners, and the BGO's six cultivated acres will feature spring growth.

BGO says picnics are welcome, but asks that participants remember to pack in and pack out. Pedal Pops and FLAV Italian Ice will be on hand to sell refreshments. Masks are required for entry but may be removed if guests are a safe distance away from each other.

The BGO opened to the public in 2007 and is situated on 44 acres on the east side of Lake Fayetteville. The BGO's offerings include 12 display gardens and the state's only butterfly house.

-- Lara Jo Hightower

