Friday, April 23 Business plans expansion, celebration

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the expansion of Sarah Mae Crafts and the opening of Purpose Salon, 2618 W. 28th Ave., in the Oak Park Village Shopping Center. The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsorships available for Business Expo

Sponsorships are still open for the Business Expo, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce set for Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. All major sponsorships will include a sponsor’s business logo in the breakfast program and verbal recognition during the Business Expo breakfast, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at 870-535-0110 or jennifer@ jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, April 24 Boxing event at Pine Bluff Saturday

Gloves Not Guns will host Boxing Back in the “Bluff,” a Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing event on Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors will open at 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $10 for ringside seats. Masks are required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: Coach Albert Brewer at 870-329-3875 or Nelson Roberson 501-305-9928.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Raven’s Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must have picture identification.

Turner to participate in national virtual conference

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, will participate in a National Returning Citizens Virtual Conference at 11 a.m. Saturday. Presenters from around the country will include U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, Democratic congressman of the 7th District of Illinois and an alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The virtual conference is in recognition of National Second Chance Month, and sponsored by the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, Catholic Charities USA, and Prison Fellowship. For free online registration, interested participants may visit nrcvc2021.eventbrite.com.

Talent Hunt Showcase set

The Great Southeast Arkansas Talent Hunt Showcase featuring winners from seven counties will be held at 2 p.m. April 24 at Cotton Boll Stadium at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release. The counties and contestants include Ashley County: Chester Huntsman; Bradley County: Gwendolyn White; Chicot County: the Rev. R.C. Barnes; Cleveland County: Wayne Gross; Desha County: “Desha Three” featuring Kaniyah Davis, Azaria Campbell and Houston Holley; Drew County: Mark Kelly; and Lincoln County: Braden Hunter. Masks are required. If it rains, the showcase will be held in Drew Central School’s Earl Willis Auditorium at Monticello. Bonus concerts will also be held. At 7 p.m. April 23, David Leonard will perform at Weevil Pond. At 12:30 p.m. April 24, the Rodney Block Collective will perform at the UAM footbal field. The concerts are $15 each or $25 for both. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search: The Great Talent Hunt Showcase.

Monday, April 26 Veterans invited to virtual listening session

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves. These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure, according to a news release. Veterans and stakeholders may register for CAVHS’ listening session at https:// www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Beginning Monday, April 26 Lee Street Lyrical to hold free songwriting workshop, concert

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will sponsor a free songwriting workshop and free concert featuring Lee Street Lyrical. The songwriting class will be held at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Monticello Branch Library of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library System. Participants can learn how to turn local stories into songs using the Flood of 1927 as an example, according to a news release. The free concert with Lee Street Lyrical will be held April 28 at 5 p.m. at the Monticello Coffee Company.

Wednesday, April 28 VA virtual event to address vaccine hesitancy

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall discussion of covid-19 vaccine access and hesitancy for veterans who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The session will be held via WEBEX at 5 p.m. April 28, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to access the event via a link posted April 28 on the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Facebook Page. Veterans may also join the meeting by calling toll-free 1-404-397-1596. Use the meeting number (access code): 199 084 6269. Covid-19 vaccinations are now open to all Arkansas veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. Visit https:// www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to sign up to be contacted or call 501-257-1978.

Through Wednesday, April 28 Library continues free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will continue Mondays: April 19 and 26, and Wednesdays: April 21 and 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.