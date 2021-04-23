Changes within executive team announced by Simmons Bank

Bob Fehlman has been named president and chief operating officer of Simmons First National Corp. and Simmons Bank, the bank announced Thursday.

Fehlman, who has been with Simmons more than 30 years, most recently served as senior executive vice president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and treasurer with responsibility for the overall financial management and operations of Simmons.

Succeeding Fehlman in those roles is Jay Brogdon. Before joining Simmons, Brogdon worked at Stephens Inc. from 2008-2021.

"The changes announced today are a direct result of the success and growth we have experienced at Simmons over the past several years and reflects our need to continue to add depth and bench strength to our senior management team as we look to execute our key strategic priorities designed to grow our franchise," said George A. Makris Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Simmons.

Makris previously held the title of president, said Ed Bilek, whose title as executive vice president and investor relations director also was announced Thursday.

Other changes include the promotion of Steve Massanelli to senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer and Sabrina McDonnell as executive vice president and chief customer experience officer reporting to Makris.

The announcement was made one day after Simmons reported a double-digit drop in net income and falling earnings per share in the first quarter.

Net income fell 12.7% to $67.4 million for the quarter that ended March 31. The bank reported $77.2 million in earnings for the same period in 2020. Earnings per share was 62 cents, down from 68 cents in 2020.

The Pine Bluff bank topped Zacks analysts' consensus estimate of 52 cents per share and beat the 51 cents per share projected by Stephens Inc. of Little Rock. Simmons has beaten Zacks' consensus estimates for each of the past four quarters.