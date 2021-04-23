Child-porn warrant yields drug charge

Little Rock police arrested a man on a warrant Thursday regarding possession of child pornography and found drugs on him, according to a report.

Officers served the warrant at 1924 S. Woodrow St. where Deangelo Gaither, 36, of Little Rock was taken into custody at 9:55 a.m. and found in possession of 75 MDMA tablets, the report said.

Gaither was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail set and is charged with 16 felony counts of possession of child pornography and felony possession of MDMA.

13 counts are filed in Maumelle arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested by Maumelle police on 13 felony charges after officers stopped a Lyft ride Wednesday night, according to a report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The officers, who were patrolling the America's Best Value Inn on 14325 Frontier Drive for drug activity, stopped the vehicle for having a broken brakelight and found Justin Johnson, 35, who had several arrest warrants, the report said.

Johnson was found with several checks that had different names on them, blank checks and federal paperwork in his possession, according to the report.

He admitted to committing fraud and breaking into mailboxes, the report said.

Drugs and stolen items were found inside a room he rented at the hotel, according to the report.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony breaking or entering; felony theft of property; four felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; two felony counts of possession of Schedule I/II drugs; two felony counts of financial identity fraud; felony possession of a forgery device; two felony counts of forgery; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.