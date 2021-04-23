City sets up clinic for shots April 30

The city of Pine Bluff in association with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will hold another mass vaccination clinic Friday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Originally publicized as a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic, Mayor Shirley Washington announced during the Pine Bluff Public Health and Welfare Committee meeting on Thursday that the clinic would be administrating Pfizer vaccines only.

"That clinic was supposed to be a Johnson & Johnson Clinic, but after they put the hold on Johnson & Johnson it will be a Pfizer Clinic," said Washington, who added that those ages 16 and up are now eligible.

As of Wednesday evening, according to Washington, only 75 people were registered.

"I think that was primarily because they still had Johnson & Johnson attached to that registration form," said Washington. "I talked to Lelan Stice at Doctor's Orders yesterday evening to take Johnson & Johnson down."

Committee member Glen Brown Sr. said he believes the registration setback is due to having to pull the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"It hurt us badly," he said.

Washington said she is hearing that people still want to be vaccinated, but they question which vaccine will be administered.

"They feel like they have a better chance with it," said Washington, referring to the Pfizer vaccine.

Washington also said if more people do not register, there will not be a second mass vaccination clinic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"We'll just give those people a call to go to the Doctor's Orders," said Washington. "We may not do a lot of the mass clinics as we move forward because the vaccines are so accessible throughout the city."

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas announced during the Public Health and Welfare Committee meeting that they would be holding a Pfizer clinic May 4.

Vaccines are also available at local drugstores and pharmacies on a walk-in basis.

It was also announced during the meeting that churches interested in holding a vaccine clinic after their Sunday service could contact the Arkansas Department of Health for more information.

To register for the April 30 vaccination clinic, go to https://www.injecttoprotect.com/