Convention Center clinic to offer Pfizer jab

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:03 a.m.

People 16 years of age and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"The community is encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is our best defense against the virus," according to a news release Thursday from the mayor's office.

Previously, the clinic planned to administer Pfizer to teens and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to adults until a pause was placed on the Johnson & Johnson product.

Participants will need to supply the following when setting up appointments: the person's complete name, address, date of birth, email address, race, gender, allergies, workplace and appointment time (between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.).

Young folks ages 16 and 17 canschedule appointments at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=21735720.

Adults 18 and older may set appointments at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21601052&appointmentType=21734181.

Individuals without internet access may contact any of the following for assistance with scheduling an appointment:

Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, (870) 534-6944.

Pine Bluff City Hall, (870) 730-2145 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Pine Bluff First Assembly of God, (870) 535-0371 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

First United Methodist Church, (870) 535-0935 (from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff clinic coordinator, (870) 643-2383 or send an email to marylddll@yahoo.com.

The clinic will need the following volunteers: greeters, volunteer check-in, patient check-in, copiers, observers, runners/break relievers, vaccine drawers and vaccinators between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

