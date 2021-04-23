Couple given prison terms in meth case

A Hot Springs couple has been sentenced for their roles in a drug-dealing operation.

Tammy Ronette Lent, 54, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

Steven Mark Zuber, 57, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in urtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The sentences were issued by Chief U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey.

In August 2018, investigators with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force and agents with Homeland Security Investigations Little Rock began an investigation, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. Investigators and agents conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Zuber and Lent. Authorities arrested them and searched their home, locating three firearms, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and about $14,161.

A federal grand jury indicted Zuber and Lent in December 2018 and they entered guilty pleas in November 2020, Fowlkes said.

The 18th Judicial Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Little Rock led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.