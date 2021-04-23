Marriage Licenses

Jazzmin Hayes, 25, and Ballinger Smith, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Ashley Cashman, 28, and Matthew Chafin, 28, both of Little Rock.

Sherrick Tucker, 26, of Memphis, Tenn., and Brittany Wingo, 32, of Cordova, Tenn.

James Young, 33, of Jacksonville, and Aimee Freeman, 31, of Bryant.

Lawson Maddox, 24, and Curtis Richards, 32, both of Little Rock.

Michael Bunch, 31, and Monica Wood, 34, both of Little Rock.

Jacob McKee, 29, of North Little Rock, and Breaia Myers-Young, 28, of Little Rock.

Ayisha Hawkins, 27, and Mario Grymes, 29, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Hamilton, 29, and Matteleine Starmer, 30, both of Columbia, Mo.

Da'Nikko Adams, 30, and Sandra Sanders, 28, both of Jacksonville.

Daniel Guzman, 36, and Rosario Hernandez Hernandez, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1193 Erica Pate v. Denny Pate.

21-1194 Jamila Davis v. DeMarcus Webster.

21-1195 Devon Clay v. Taneisha Clay.

21-1197 Jacent Winston v. Marijas Winston.

21-1200 Jodi Gardner v. Robert Gardner.

GRANTED

20-2908 Whitney Boyle v. Mark Boyle.

21-605 Jeremy Middleton v. Natalie Leopard.