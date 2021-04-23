District board fills school posts

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock School District called former Horace Mann Magnet Middle School Principal Keith McGee back to the capital city district from a North Little Rock job to be deputy superintendent.

The School Board also voted Thursday to make Philicia Bell the new principal at Parkview High School, replacing James Castleberry, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

And Stephanie Franklin will become the principal of the district's s new Ignite Digital Academy for elementary grades, kindergarten through six. Franklin will continue to serve as principal at Terry Elementary School.

The board voted for the employee recommendations from Superintendent Mike Poore after meeting in a closed, executive session for almost two hours.

McGee has been a teacher, assistant principal and principal at various Little Rock campuses. Most recently, he has been an assistant superintendent and interim superintendent in the North Little Rock School District.

The educator with more than 20 years of experience will succeed Jeremy Owoh, who has been deputy superintendent since last July. Owoh has been hired to be superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District effective July 1.

McGee's salary is yet to be determined but will fall within a range of $95,916-$170,000, based on years of experience and level of education.