Electric Department recognized for service

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city's Electric Department has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2020.

Recognition came from the American Public Power Association, a trade group representing more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, according to a post on the city's website. The city was notified March 30, according to purchasing assistant Edlin Corder.

"We are proud to once again receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of our staff to ensure Siloam Springs is powered," said Phil Stokes, electric director. "We will continue to work hard to provide the best service possible."

The city has an Average Service Availability Index of 99.9933%, the post states. This load-based index represents the percentage availability of electric service to customers within a period analyzed, the post states.

It is calculated by dividing the total hours in which service is available to customers by the total hours in which service is demanded by the customer, the post states. For example an index of 99.99% means the electric service was available for 99.99% of the time during the period given.

The power association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service, the post states. Once per year, the association's reliability team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities, the post states.