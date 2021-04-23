Scattered storms to bring chance for strong winds Friday, forecasters say

A system moving across the state Friday is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and a chance for strong winds to parts of the state, forecasters said.

The primary severe weather threat will be after midnight, when a strong squall line of storms are expected to move east into Arkansas, a National Weather Service briefing states.

Western and southern portions of Arkansas are at a “slight” risk for hazardous weather conditions, including winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter, according to the weather service. Strong and damaging winds are the primary concern in areas where the storm will be strong, but non-damaging winds can be expected statewide.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to weaken as it enters Arkansas from eastern Oklahoma, but may maintain some strength as it enters southwest and south central portions of the state.

Rainfall of up to an inch and a half is predicted for much of Arkansas, the weather service said.

A second storm is expected to move in Wednesday, bringing heavier rain, with an additional rainfall of up to three inches, according to forecasters.