Doubleheader today for Arkansas

The No. 1 Razorbacks will play a doubleheader at South Carolina today at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C., to finish the conference series.

Today's opener starts at 1 p.m. Central with the nightcap scheduled for 6 p.m. Both games will be nine innings because the series had been scheduled to end on Saturday.

The doubleheader was scheduled due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday. Both of the games will stream on SEC Network-Plus.

It is the third consecutive SEC series in which Arkansas has played a doubleheader. The Razorbacks split a doubleheader at Ole Miss two weeks ago and swept a doubleheader from Texas A&M on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.