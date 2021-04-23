Golden Lions lend a helping hand

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc. received some unexpected help with unloading its food bank delivery truck Wednesday.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's volleyball team and men's basketball team assisted with the effort, according to a news release from Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMGxk69PIl8]

There are usually only three to four people available to unload eight to 15 pallets, but Oscar Bullard, who's on the Neighbor to Neighbor board, and Cameo Stokes, director of community relations at UAPB, arranged for the athletes to help.

"Our food deliveries are crucial to our operation, but the amount of food we get can overwhelm our small staff," Tate said. "We are extremely thankful for the helping hands that these players and the UAPB athletic department provided. Go Golden Lions!"

Stokes said he would provide volunteers from the athletic department every third Wednesday of the month for all future food bank deliveries, according to the release.