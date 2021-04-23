A grave mistake

A number of friends reached out and asked what are my thoughts about the president’s announcement of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan announced on April 14. I thought I would state my opinion here.

For full disclosure, I am an Afghan American. I was born in Afghanistan. I lived during the Russian occupation, the civil war of the early 1990s, and the barbaric rule of the Taliban that followed. I immigrated to America in 2010 and lived between Arkansas and Kabul for the last 10 years. Therefore, I have a vast interest in the stability of Afghanistan, where I still have family and dear friends.

Let me start with the acknowledgment that I understand the arguments in favor of leaving Afghanistan. I sincerely do.

The war fatigue is real. Post-traumatic stress disorder is real. Donor fatigue is real. Separation is real. Taliban is real. Slow progress is real. Corruption is real. Lack of strategy is real. This list could go on.

But also … I believe it is a grave and consequential mistake to abandon Afghanistan and her people again. This is a self-betrayal for America as well as the betrayal of the Afghan generation who were born in war and believed in change, in a better Afghanistan.

I believe, due to this decision, Afghanistan will face yet another brain drain such as that was created due to the previous 20 years of war (1980-2000). The past 20 years (2001-2021) were slowly filling the gap. This is going to be costly for Afghanistan.

I believe that I will lose friends and family because of this decision.

The optics of this withdrawal also matters. It is bad. The symbolism of ending the “longest war” is also a surrender to a barbaric and bloodthirsty group of thugs: the Taliban.

While the U.S. could celebrate and toast the end of the “long war,” the fanatic Islamists will also celebrate the defeat of the U.S. and her allies in Afghanistan. The myth of “god is on our side” will be emboldened in them and will create a Super Bowl equivalent ad for the recruitment of their cause.

Mark my word. Their barbaric cause will be cloaked in spiritual terminology and will be sold to young minds who are in search of meaning. The results will yield, I am afraid, bad fruit 10-15 years from today. This should concern all of us.

On May 15, 1988, the Red Army started to retreat from Afghanistan, and the world abandoned the country—after using it as the hotbed of the Cold War. Do you know what happened in the following 13 years?

The collapse of the government into the hands of the Mujahideen, the civil war, the rise of al-Qaida and the Taliban, the killing and destruction of the country and her people. Hopelessness and despair were the results of the abandonment of Afghanistan. All this happened in the living memory of those of us who survived the Mujahideen and the Taliban.

Fighting the dark ideology of the Taliban and their allies is not a militaristic charity for Afghanistan by the U.S. and the world. It is a shared task to fight the snakes that once were the “beloved” pet of the West. The fight is a burden for which Afghans are unfortunately paying the price.

Every. Single. Day.

America sold my generation, men and women, an ideal. I lost dear friends who wholeheartedly believed in that and then lost their precious lives for it. Afghans, with all their shortcomings, kept their end of the bargain. America seems no longer interested.

America bowed down to a group of thugs. I am sad about the fate of both Afghanistan and the decision by the U.S.

—––––– –––––—

Khalid Ahmadzai is an Afghan American Master’s of Public Service graduate of the Clinton School of Public Service. He obtained his B.A. in International Relations and Middle East Studies from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.