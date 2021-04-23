Help sought in killing from 2011

Pulaski County sheriff's cold case investigators and a victim's family are asking for help with a 10-year-old slaying.

On April 22, 2011, deputies responded to a call from a real estate agent showing a house in the area about a man slumped over in a vehicle on the 15000 block of Arch Street, where Jason Jackson, 31, was found dead of a gunshot wound, according to sheriff's spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett.

"Mr. Jackson was an Army veteran and also an active duty Arkansas National Guard [member], and he himself was also a real estate agent," Garrett said. "The investigation has been ongoing for the last 10 years."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IKRYY2HIK4]

Garrett said investigators were able to develop suspects in the killing but have not been able to file charges against any of them.

Garrett explained that prosecutors are typically cautious in filing charges in these kinds of cases.

"To quote a phrase, 'you only get one bite of the apple,'" Garrett said. "So, in order to ensure you can get a conviction, you want to make sure that you have enough direct evidence. In this case, most of the evidence was circumstantial."

According to Garrett, every so often investigators will ask the public for help with cold cases to possibly find evidence.