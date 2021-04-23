Hopes dim for Indonesian sub's crew

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian navy ships searched Thursday for a submarine that likely sank too deep to retrieve, making survival chances for the 53 people on board slim. Authorities said oxygen would run out by early Saturday.

The diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a reporting call. Officials reported an oil slick and the smell of diesel fuel near the starting position of its last dive, about 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali, though there was no conclusive evidence that they were linked to the submarine.

"Hopefully we can rescue them before the oxygen has run out," Indonesia's navy chief of staff, Adm. Yudo Margono, told reporters.

He said rescuers found an unidentified object with high magnetism at a depth of 165 to 330 feet and that officials hope it's the submarine.

The navy believes the sub sank to a depth of 2,000-2,300 feet, much deeper than its estimated collapse depth.

Ahn Guk-hyeon, an official from South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, which refitted the vessel in 2009-12, said the submarine would collapse if it went deeper than about 655 feet because of pressure.

Jordan frees 16 accused conspirators

AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan released 16 people detained this month over an alleged foreign-backed conspiracy linked to a former crown prince after King Abdullah II requested they be let go in honor of the holy month of Ramadan.

The 16, including tribal leaders and former senior officials, were arrested during a crackdown in which authorities placed Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother, under a form of house arrest. The prince denied being part of any plot and accused authorities of trying to silence his criticism of corruption and misrule in the country, which is a close Western ally.

Two of those arrested, former senior royal officials Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, remain in detention.

Wafaa Bani Mustafa, a former Parliament member who attended a meeting with the king Thursday, said the 16 were released to spend the holidays with their families while the investigation proceeds. They have not yet received royal pardons, she said.

According to a palace statement, the king said: "As a father and a brother to all Jordanians, and in this holy month of tolerance and solidarity, when we all wish to be with our families, I ask the relevant officials to look into the proper mechanism to have those who were misled into following the sedition return to their families soon."

Czechs expel 63 Russians in rising feud

PRAGUE -- The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered 63 more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a dispute between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Russia won't be allowed to have more diplomats in Prague than the Czechs have at their embassy in Moscow. All others have to leave by the end of May, he said.

"I don't want to escalate anything," Kulhanek said. "It's not a role for the foreign minister. But the Czech Republic is a self-confident country and will act accordingly."

He said the Czechs had to respond to the activities of Russian agents on Czech territory. Last weekend, the Czech government expelled 18 diplomats it identified as spies from Russia's military and foreign intelligence services. In response, Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats.

"It's the Russian side that have paralyzed the situation, not the Czech side," Kulhanek said, adding that Prague was ready to discuss how to set the number of employees at diplomatic missions "to enable their effective functioning."

Moscow responded immediately. "Prague has come on a path of destroying relations. We will respond quickly," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "They have gotten stuck in unbridled Russophobia."

More British relying on food relief

LONDON -- U.K. food bank use rose by a third during the past 12 months as the covid-19 pandemic left more people without the money to buy basic necessities, a charity that distributes food said Thursday.

The Trussell Trust said the food banks it works with handed out more than 2.5 million food parcels in the year through March, up from 1.9 million a year earlier. The figure represents only a partial picture of the increasing need because independent food aid providers have also expanded, the trust said.

The trust called on the British government to do more to help people struggling to make a living and not to rely on food banks to fill gaps in the welfare system.

"No one should face the indignity of needing emergency food,"said Emma Revie, the trust's chief executive. "Yet our network of food banks has given out record numbers of food parcels as more and more people struggle without enough money for the essentials."

The British economy suffered one of the deepest and most protracted recessions in the developed world last year.