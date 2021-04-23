Happy birthday (Apr. 23): Though you don't feel like you're missing anything big, the exciting things that land in your world this year will inspire you to wonder later what you ever did before. A relationship will be sweet music, and then the song gets further orchestrated by an entire group playing along.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't set out to be original, but you're working with something other than what was available in the example. Using different ingredients yields unique results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could dismantle a thorny challenge by untangling one vine at a time, or you could do it like the goats and gardeners. Whether you chew it down or cut it up, you'll make quick work of this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): They say, "Work smarter, not harder," though we can only work to the level of intelligence we have. It's not about working smarter; it's about being smarter. Take time off to read and develop skills.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It will be better to err on the side of assertiveness. If you don't get the response you hoped for, at least you'll feel good about speaking the truth and giving everyone a chance to know and participate in your reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People run, but really there's no way to avoid it. Pain is as entwined with existence as is breathing. Accepting this inevitability makes pain-free times, such as you'll have today, all the sweeter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The thing about blame is it's only one of many ways to package an outcome, and today it's unnecessary. There is only what happened, and various ways for it to not happen again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You are not sure what you want from someone, but you're pretty sure it's not what you're getting today. This is worth thinking over. Give it a brainstorm today. What is your fantasy outcome?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Can there be peace without understanding? Of course. Sometimes peace is accepting what is, whether or not you get it. Consider giving up the need to process every bit of information.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are many ineffective ways to handle fear, which includes ignoring it. The proper way is to accept fear so you can harness it and make it work for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's like your heart is a searchlight, scanning for the heart that reflects back a kindred glow. You'll illuminate other things along the way, though it's best to keep moving until you alight on what you were originally looking for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's amazing what you can solve when you put your mind to it. Don't think about backing down from the divergent problems because they will be the stage from which you shine brightest.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Those who believe that the universe speaks in mocking laughter may be selling themselves short with such cynicism. As for you, life seems to be, at this time, respecting many of your plans.

MARS WEARS AN APRON

What happened at home used to set us up for success in the field. That was before the home became the field. Many now must task the domestic environment with double-duty, which the current cosmic mood supports. Busting into the realm of domesticity, Mars trades the armor for an apron and whips the home base into shape.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

The bold action doesn’t have to succeed in its aim to earn you respect. TAURUS: Since trying too hard is unattractive, and not trying enough is also unattractive, you strive for, and hit, the amount of effort that puts you in a beautiful light.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Taurus and Scorpio are the earth and water combination with the magic of Prometheus himself, the Titan god credited with forming people out of mud and then angering Zeus by giving these beautiful creatures the power of fire. Indeed, the earth and water combo will play with fire this weekend as they share truths and secrets, dares and dreams. This tie has real potential for both adventure and longevity.